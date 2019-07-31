Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magibot, Phone Drive File Storage, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including thankful, Spirit Roots, Phone Drive: File Storage Sync, Magibot and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StickyStudy Japanese JLPT: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PPT Remote Pro: PPT Presenter: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magibot: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Aworded Crack (No Ads): FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: IQ Test – With Solutions: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Summit Way: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RememberWhen: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Calculator ∞: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

