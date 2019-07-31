Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein Youngblood + Buddy Pass $33, God of War $20, more

- Jul. 31st 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition for $32.84 shipped. That’s nearly 20% below the regular $40 price tag and about $3 more than the standard version. Along with the Cyborg Skin Pack, this version includes the “Buddy Pass,” allowing you and a friend to play the whole game together even if they don’t own it. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Days Gone, Banner Saga Trilogy, Mega Man 11, Gears of War 4, Link’s Awakening Dreamer Edition, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and many more down below. 

