Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook Stand drops to best price in years at $37.50

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South ParcSlope for MacBook and iPad Pro in Silver for $37.49 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s deal sets a new 2019 low and is the best price we’ve seen since the fall of 2017. ParcSlope elevates your MacBook or iPad Pro to a more comfortable viewing angle and, thanks to an open wedge design, is said to increase airflow to your device for added cooling benefits. It also features built-in cable management and a slot to hold an Apple Pencil. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 115 customers.

Alternatively, consider Amazon’s in-house Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand for $16.50. You’ll be giving up the more elegant design and higher-end build quality. But for 55% less, budget-conscious shoppers will be right at home with this desk upgrade.

For more ways to dock your MacBook at your workstation, Twelve South’s Curve MacBook Stand has returned to an Amazon low of $37.50, plus more options from the company.

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable, neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface.

Holds iPad Pro (12.9-inch only) at a perfect and secure angle for sketching, annotating, or editing with Apple Pencil.

Open wedge design increases cooling and airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro.

Cable management keeps connections handy and accessible during use, and in place when using iPad or MacBook on-the-go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!