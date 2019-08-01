Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models heavily discounted in rare sale

Nike is currently discounting a handful of Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models, but applying promo code PLAY30 drops the price even further by an additional $30. At the time of our writing the GPS models had begun to sell out, but cellular configurations were still available for $393.97 shipped. That’s down from the usual $499 price tag, marking on of the best offers we’ve seen to date. If you’re having trouble adding to your cart, consider using a mobile device or different browsers. We’re expecting these offers to sell out quickly.

Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Looking to save further? We still have notable deals on Apple Watch Series 3 at Target and Amazon starting from $190.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

