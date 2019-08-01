Save 20% on C by GE Smart Light Switches: Motion Dimmer at $60, more from $32

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $75, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the first notable price cut we’ve seen. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the lights on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Reviews are still coming in, but GE’s line of smart home products have solid ratings overall. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $32.

Also available at Amazon is the C by GE Bluetooth Smart Light Switch for $31.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for a 20% discount as well and a new all-time low. This in-wall switch sports the same hub-less design as the Motion Dimmer above, but leverages Bluetooth for control. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, or should you simply prefer the form-factor of a smart plug instead, consider TP-Link’s HS103P2 Plugs. For $30, you’ll get two of the miniature smart plugs which feature similar functionality to the Kasa Light Switch. The main omission is a lack of built-in lighting controls, though if you’re a heavy user of Alexa or Assistant, odds are this won’t be an issue.

C by GE Smart Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Light up your home with this C by GE C-Start smart switch. It turns lights on or off based on movement or a change in the natural light, and the C by GE app lets you create schedules to keep things lit when you’re away. This C by GE C-Start smart switch works via Wi-Fi or the app for convenience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!