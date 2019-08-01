Arm your home theater with $80 off Denon’s 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver at $199

Amazon offers the Denon AVR-S540BT 5.2-Channel Bluetooth A/V Receiver for $199 shipped. You’ll also find it at B&H, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy and Crutchfield. Normally selling for $279, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, is $27 under the previous price drop and a match of the Amazon all-time low. This 5.2-channel receiver features five HDMI ports and rocks 4K HDR UHD and 3D passthrough. HEOS multi-room audio support also makes the cut. It can supply up to 90W to each channel, giving you plenty of power to fill your home theater with high-fidelity sound. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Pair your new A/V receiver with two Polk Audio T15 Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers for $49. They make perfect additions to your budding home theater setup and carry a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers. Complete the setup with some speaker wire at Amazon.

Denon 5.2-Channel Bluetooth A/V Receiver features:

Set up a unified music and home theater system with this 5.2-channel Denon Bluetooth AV receiver. Its HDR and Dolby Vision compatibility let you enjoy cinematic viewing, and it recognizes up to eight Bluetooth devices for easy playlist sharing. Link multiple high-definition media devices to the five HDMI inputs of this Denon Bluetooth AV receiver.

