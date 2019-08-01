Control Garmin’s Dash Cam 55 with your voice at a new low of $154.50 (23% off)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam 55 with voice control for $154.48 shipped. Normally selling for $200 at Best Buy, B&H and Garmin, today’s offer saves you over 23%, beats our previous mention by nearly $6 and is the best we’ve seen. Today’s offer is also $10 under previous price drops. Garmin’s Dash Cam records 1440p video thanks to a 3.7 megapixel camera. It features forward collision warnings, automatic incident detection, and a Travelapse recording mode. Plus with built-in voice control capabilities, you can say, “OK, Garmin” to save video, take a picture and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for a more simplistic dash cam will find the best-selling YI Smart Dash Cam at $45 when clipping the on-page coupon to be a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll only get 1080p recording, as well as a lack of the more premium features.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing the more capable Garmin Dash Cam 65 at an all-time low of $204.50 (Reg. $250) as well.

Garmin Dash Cam 55 features:

Record extra high-definition road footage with this 3.7-megapixel Garmin dash cam. Its voice command recognition provides easy operation, and it alerts you with lane departure and forward collision warnings for driving safety. This GPS-enabled Garmin dash cam includes an 8GB microSD card and lets you capture clear details in HD, Full HD or Quad HD

