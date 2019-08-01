Hot Wheels Star Wars: The Last Jedi Crait Assault Raceway is now just $16

Walmart offers the Hot Wheels Star Wars: The Last Jedi Crait Assault Raceway for $15.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35; otherwise, you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid any fees. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $25 and Amazon has previously seen it as low as $20. Relive iconic Star Wars scenes with The Last Jedi Crait Assault Raceway. You can launch carships in a head-to-head race against the First Order. Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or Hot Wheels nerd, this is an easy purchase. Hot Wheels has stellar ratings across the board.

Make the most of your savings today by picking up a Hot Wheels Landspeeder made famous in the early Star Wars films. This iconic bit of toy is sure to be a hit with any Star Wars aficionado and an easy add-on to today’s featured deal.

Hot Wheels Star Wars Crait Assault features:

Your favorite Star Wars starships have been reimagined as Hot Wheels cars for optimal speed and maximum performance! Carships capture the attributes of iconic starships in this Star Wars Carships Track set. Launch Carships with boosters in a head-to-head race against the First Order! Take out the First Order cannon before it destroys the Resistance base of operations! Re-create the final battle scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Subject to availability. Not for use with some Hot Wheels sets. Colors and decorations may vary.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!