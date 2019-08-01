Score a $150 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen at $500

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 64GB Tablet with S Pen for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. Normally selling for $650, today’s offer comes within $1 of the Prime Day special, is only $10 more than the all-time low and is the best available. With a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen, three built-in speakers, expandable microSD card storage and other outstanding features, Samsung’s tablet is as notable as they come in the Android world. Galaxy Tab S4 also Samsung DeX, which allows you to cover the tablet into a full-blown computer. And the added S-Pen helps you unlock your creativity or be a master notetaker. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 890 customers.

Also on sale today is the 256GB version of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 for $600, saving you $150. But thanks to the tablet’s microSD card slot, we’d recommend you pick up the 64GB variant and supplement the storage with SanDisk’s 400GB Ultra microSDXC Card at $51. Not only is it less expensive, but you’ll also bring more room for photos, videos and other files into the mix as well.

Another way to put your savings to word is with Samsung’s Book Cover Keyboard at $93. Not only will it offer some protection on your Android tablet, but you’ll get the added perk of increasing your mobile productivity as well.

Galaxy Tab S4 features:

Explore, work and watch your favorite shows on a clear and stunningly brilliant screen. Transform your Galaxy Tab S4 into a PC experience with the taskbar you’re used to with the revolutionary DeX. Create a PowerPoint presentation and revise budgets in Excel at your favorite café. Then edit, sketch and capture inspiration with the included S Pen. And using far-field mics, you can even control your Tab S4 from a distance with Google Assistant.

