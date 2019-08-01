Google Assistant arrives on Sony’s Portable IP65 Speaker at $248 (Save $51)

B&H is currently offering the Sony XB501G Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant for $248 shipped. Find it available for $2 more direct from Sony or at Best Buy. Normally selling for $299, that saves you $51, is the second-lowest we’ve seen overall and the best offer in 2019 thus far. Most notably on this speaker you’ll find built-in Google Assistant capabilities for music playback, smart home control and other queries. Sony’s XB501G also features twin 25W speakers and a 40W subwoofer to deliver vibrant sounding audio. Enjoy up to 16 hours of listening on a single charge. Lastly built-in colored LEDs and a strobe light, as well as IP65 water resistance round out the noteworthy inclusions. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alternatively, you can pair an existing Google Home Mini with Ninety7’s JOT Portable Battery Base and take Assistant on-the-go for $34.50. You can also still save $22 on Sony’s Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker at a low of $38.

Sony XB501G Portable Google Assistant Speaker features:

Built to party, the XB501G Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker from Sony packs twin 25W speakers and a 40W subwoofer that are designed to fill your party with vibrant sound. To supply the XB501G with your favorite audio, simply stream it or cast it wirelessly via Wi-Fi or with your Bluetooth- or Chromecast-compatible mobile device. The XB501G has Google Assistant built-in, so you can even speak to the XB501G to play what you’d like.

