B&H has launched its annual Back to School Apple sale offering some of the year’s best prices on Macs, iPads, and much more. Each August B&H celebrates the school year with its own education-focused sale, competing directly with the likes of Apple themselves, Best Buy and others. If you’re heading off to school, college, or just need a new piece of tech, this is a great time to score big savings at B&H. This promotion is also open to all shoppers, not just students. Free shipping is available for all. Hit the jump to find our top picks from the annual B&H Back to School Apple sale.

B&H offers notable Mac deals for Back to School

The B&H Back to School Apple sale is delivering substantial discounts on a wide range of Macs, that includes various MacBook models. You can opt for previous generations for the most savings, but even the latest 2019 MacBook Pros are included here.

One notable standout is the now previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB of storage for $949.99. That’s a $250 savings off the original price and a match of our previous mention. While the current-generation model is now $1,000 in the latest Best Buy 3-Day Sale, you can save even further at B&H with what is largely the same build.

Those wanting to go with a more upgraded build may consider Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook with Touch Bar at $2,099.99. Bringing the price down $200 delivers some of the best offerings we’ve seen to date on the latest MacBook Pro. With a new keyboard design, ample Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more, this device should do the job for most students. The rest of B&H’s MacBook selection can be found on this landing page where deals on nearly every model are available.

Prefer a desktop? B&H has the late 2018 Mac Mini for as much as $300 off, which is the largest cash discount we’ve seen to date. There are both stock and custom builds here, so if you want to add RAM without doing it yourself, considering going this route.

iPad deals abound before school gets started

The biggest savings when it comes to iPads can be found on previous generation iPad Pro models. There’s upwards of $560 off various configurations including Wi-Fi + Cellular. While these may be a few years old at this point, this is a great way to pick up a large capacity iPad Pro at a steep discount. The latest iPad Air is also up to $50 off, an offer we’re also seeing at Amazon and Best Buy currently.

There are still plenty of other Apple deals to go around in the B&H Back to School event. Don’t forget to all check out the latest Best Buy 3-day sale for even more offers across various Apple categories.

