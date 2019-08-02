Best Buy has launched a new 3-day sale this morning with hefty discounts on the latest MacBook Air, a number of Amazon Echo devices, and the usual smattering of TVs, smart home gear and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. You can check out today’s entire sale right here or hit the jump to find all of our top picks from the latest Best Buy sale.

Latest MacBook Air leads a sea of Best Buy discounts

Apple just recently announced a newly updated MacBook Air a few weeks ago, and now it’s seeing a notable price drop for the first time. Best Buy is dropping the price by $100 and Amazon is currently matching as well, which brings it down to just under $1,000. That’s the same price that students pay and the biggest discount we’ve tracked at Best Buy since its announcement.

You can also find the latest iPad Air on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy, with a $50 discount available on all models including cellular configurations. This is a new all-time low at Amazon. The latest iPad Air sports a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and much more.

Apple recently discontinued the 12-inch MacBook, which many are sad to see, but you can still find $500 off various models in this sale. That brings prices down to $800 on the entry-level configurations. Perfect for back to school shoppers looking to really save on a new MacBook.

Check out this landing page for the rest of the notable Apple deals including price drops on Apple Watch and more.

Amazon devices see first deals since Prime Day

Best Buy’s 3-day event is also resulting in notable price drops on Amazon’s Echo devices, the first we’ve seen since Prime Day last month. Headlining is the 2nd generation Echo Show at $160. It typically sells for $230 direct from Amazon. With its built-in display, this is arguably the best way to enjoy Alexa. It offers all of the usual smart home features you’d expect and when paired with a security camera, you’ll be able to enjoy live feeds of all the happenings around your property. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The 2nd generation Echo returns to its Prime Day price of $50 as part of Best Buy’s sale. That’s a 50% discount and a match of the best price we’ve seen. Echo Dot drops to $22 (Reg. $50) as well for the weekend. There’s also plenty of notable deals on Fire TV streaming sticks, accessories and more, which you can find right here.

Other notable deals include:

