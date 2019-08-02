Five 12MP cameras arrive on the Nokia 9 PureView Smartphone at $499 ($200 off)

B&H is currently offering the Nokia 9 PureView 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $499 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically selling for $699 at Amazon, that saves you $200, beats the all-time low there by $100 and is the best we’ve seen. Rocking five 12MP rear cameras, Nokia 9 PureView features a six-inch pOLED HDR10 display, 128GB of built-in storage and more. Powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, you’ll also find an underscreen fingerprint sensor. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case to go with your Nokia 9 Pureview. There are already a number of options out there on the market today, so take your pick from a variety of styles to keep your new handset protected.

Nokia 9 PureView features:

Upgrade your viewing pleasure with this Nokia 9 PureView cell phone. The Snapdragon 845 processor provides excellent speed while the five-camera system combines multiple images seamlessly for high-resolution photos and videos. This Nokia 9 PureView has 6GB of RAM to deliver everyday multitasking and 128GB of internal memory for plenty of storage.

