Save 50% on Samsung’s DeX Pad Dock for Galaxy S9/+ at an Amazon low of $45

Amazon is currently offering the DeX Pad Docking Station for Samsung Galaxy S9/+ at $44.99 shipped. Normally selling for $90 at Best Buy or $100 direct from Samsung, that’s good for a 50% discount and comes within $7 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen it sell for this year, as well as overall at Amazon. This Galaxy-compatible smart dock has dual USB ports as well as an HDMI input to turn your handset into full-blown desktop computer. It powers your device via USB-C and also allows you to use your its screen as a trackpad. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Those who don’t need the additional ports can save a bit more by opting for Samsung’s DeX USB-C to HDMI Cable at $39. It still turns your Galaxy handset into a desktop, but you’ll have to rely on Bluetooth for connecting peripherals. It also means you won’t be able to power your device while it’s in desktop mode either.

DeX Pad Docking Station features:

Connect your Galaxy S9 or S9+ to an external monitor with this Samsung DeX Pad dock. It turns your phone into a computer and touch pad, letting you open business apps and documents or run a virtual Windows desktop. This Samsung DeX Pad dock has USB, HDMI and USB-C ports for linking additional peripheral devices.

