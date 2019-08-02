UE’s WONDERBOOM BT Speaker drops to $50 today (Reg. $70+) + more from $15

As part of its new 3-Day Sale Event, the Best Buy eBay store is offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Subzero Blue or Lilac at $49.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy. Regularly listed at up to $100 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $70 at Amazon and is now matching our previous deal mention. Features include Bluetooth connection at up to 100 feet away, an IPX7 waterproof rating, 80Hz – 20kHz frequency response range and 10 hours of playback per charge. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. Head below for more speaker deals and details.

More Bluetooth Speaker Deals:

Be sure to browse through our Bluetooth Speaker Guide for even more options and don’t forget to hit up our hands on review for the brand new Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2.

UE WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Play your favorite music indoors or outdoors with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which channels crisp, bass-rich audio for up to 10 hours at a time. Use a single speaker to enhance your multimedia experience or connect several speakers or a surround-sound effect. Waterproof and buoyant, this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker is ideal for use around the pool.

