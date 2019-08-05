Echo Dot drops to $25, add a TP-Link smart plug for just $5 more

Amazon offers its third generation Echo Dot in all colors for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for 50% off and the second best price we’ve tracked all-time. Add in a smart plug for an additional $5, valued at over $70. Echo Dot is arguably the easiest way to dip your toe into the world of Alexa. Today’s deal is also a great way to expand your smart home setup without breaking the bank. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 50,000 Amazon reviewers.

Looking to save even further? Consider going with the Eufy Genie Smart Speaker for $20. You’ll still get Alexa features in a similarly designed package, although in our experience the speaker was rather lacking when it comes to playing music.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

