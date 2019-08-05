Now that fall is right around the corner and we’ve began the month of August, it’s time to look into new cologne for men that was just recently released. Especially, with a new school year, it’s great to smell fresh for class. New colognes have been launched with top brands including MontBlanc, Tom Ford and more. Almost all of the new scents feature woods and amber tones, which is wonderful for fall. Head below the jump to find our favorite new scents for men.

MontBlanc Explorer Cologne

MontBlanc is known for its masculine scents and for this fall they debut a new scent “The Explorer”. It also features a woody, aromatic and leathery scent which is great for cool weather. This cologne is available in a 2-oz. size or 6-oz and ranges in prices from $78 and $98. Best of all, if you purchase it from Nordstrom you will receive a gift with purchase and free delivery. Included in the gift is deluxe samples of Legend After-Shave Balm and Legend Eau de Toilette.

Tom Ford Tuscan Leather Men’s Cologne

Tom Ford is another huge brand that is known for its exquisite scents and also has a new smell called “Tuscan Leather”. This Tom Ford cologne is a classic with a modern spin on it. Tom Ford quoted that this new scent is “Deep and animalistic, night-blooming jasmine and black suede bring a distinctive texture that is raw yet refined.” This will be another great scent for fall and winter too. You can find it priced at $60 and it already has nearly 3,000 loves on Sephora.

Tom Ford Neroli Acqua Men’s Cologne

Tom Ford has two scents for this season and the second option is the Neroli Portofino Acqua that comes in three size options. This fragrance includes an aroma mixed with Amber, which is perfect for this fall and it’s masculine. “Acqua is a fresher expression of Neroli Portofino’s clear and sparkling facets. To me, it has a lighter, more effortless touch that reminds me of the endless skies overhead.” quotes Tom Ford. Best of all, it’s priced from just $49.

Dolce & Gabbana Grey Men’s Cologne

Most fall and winter colognes features woody’s and earthy tones. However, Dolce & Gabbana just released a new scent called “Grey”. This scent is more of a citrus smell with just a touch of woods. The Grey would be a perfect option for transitioning into fall and timeless to wear for years to come. I also love its modern bottle that will look great on any vanity. Be sure to try this cologne, with prices starting from $68.

Which men’s cologne are you most excited to try this fall? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Nike Back to School Guide that’s offering apparel, shoes and backpacks for 2019.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!