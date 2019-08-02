Nike has brought back their Back to School Guide with the most stylish and comfortable gear for this year. Whether you’re looking for back to school shoes, backpacks, apparel or accessories, Nike’s back to school guide will have what you’re looking for. Also, be sure to sign up for a NikePlus Membership to bag free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find our top picks from Nike’s Back to School Guide.

Back to School Day Kicks

One of the top shoes that Nike’s Back to School Guide features are the Air Max 270 Sneaker that’s available in a women’s, men’s and kids sizing. This style is great for all ages and I love its vintage look. All styles come in multiple color options and was designed with a soft interior for comfort throughout the day. Prices range from $100 to $150 and will be a standout at the school.

Another shoe that comes in men’s and women’s styles is the Epic Flyknit 2 Running Shoe. I personally own these shoes and they’re beyond comfortable. I love all of the different color options you can choose from and when you’re running it feels like a cloud. It’s very lightweight and flexible too. This style also has a sock-like structure for added support as well.

Bag and Backpacks

One of our favorite bags from the Nike Back to School Guide is the SB Skateboarding option. This bag looks super cool and is gender neutral. This bag is unique with a slot to even put your skateboard as well as your 15-inch MacBook. It also has water-resistant fabric and cushioned shoulder straps. Better yet, it’s priced under $100 at $90.

Leopard is so popular for this season and the Nike Sportswear Heritage Backpack offers such a cute design. Better yet, it also has a 15-inch MacBook slot and is priced at just $35. It’s available in three color options too.

In case you missed it, we just covered our top backpacks for back to school under $50 too.

Playground Ready

For girls and boys, two piece matching sets are adorable and perfect for play. Starting with girls, the Nike Air Fleece Pants paired with the Big Kids Crop T-Shirt is very cute. Both pieces are under $50 and are easily machine washable. It also comes in a very trendy lavender color and wish it came in my size.

For boys, the the Nike Sportswear Full Zip Jacket and Pants is perfect for now and during cold weather. The contrasting details on this set make it super unique and it also features bold logos. It was also made with a soft interior fleece material, which is great for when the weather cools down.

Which piece from Nike’s Back to School Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!