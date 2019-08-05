Enjoy CarPlay or Android Auto with Sony’s 7-inch Receiver at $330 ($70 off)

- Aug. 5th 2019 3:29 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $329.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, that’s good for a $70 discount and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen. Featuring a 7-inch screen, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, directions and more while commuting. Plus, CarPlay is getting a notable update with iOS 13, which is poised to make the experience even more enjoyable. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Sony’s In-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

