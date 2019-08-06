Competition for your streaming music dollars is heating up with Apple and Spotify each rolling out aggressive promotions. That’s on top of various subscribers offering free memberships to various services as part of select unlimited data plans. Amazon is now introducing a new perk for its Prime Student members. Beginning today, eligible users will be able to enjoy Music Unlimited for $0.99 per month. That’s down from the typical $10 monthly going rate Amazon typically charges for its streaming music service. As you might guess, you’ll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime Student to take advantage of this offer, which is a program with its own discounted perks. With back to school time upon us, this is a great time to check out Amazon Music Unlimited for students. Head below for all the details.

Amazon Prime Student memberships sweetened further

While many are familiar Amazon’s Prime membership, fewer may know the perks that are available for students. Instead of the usual $12.99 price tag and 30 day trial, eligible students can enjoy all the usual Prime Perks for $6.49 per month. That’s after an initial six-month trial. All of the usual one or two-day shipping benefits are in place, along with access to various streaming movies, and exclusive student deals.

Get fast, free delivery on your favorite items, access to thousands of TV shows and movies, plus exclusive deals for students.

Today, Amazon is sweetening Prime Student even further by offering a particularly notable discount on its Music Unlimited service. The price of a monthly subscription will be dropping to $0.99 from the usual $10 per month price tag. This includes unlimited access to 50 million songs, offline listening with endless skips, and compatibility with Alexa-enabled speakers, in addition to iOS and Android devices. Students much be new subscribers to take advantage of this offer.

Music Unlimited tries to out-maneuver Apple Music and Spotify

Both Apple Music and Spotify offer notable discounts for students, each of which comes in at $5 per month. Spotify combines its offer with Hulu and SHOWTIME video subscriptions, delivering the most value for the price. However, Amazon’s announcement today delivers the absolute lowest-price entry point for college students.

Ultimately if Amazon was really wanting to upset the competition, it would have bundled its video streaming service or not required a Prime membership. While the $1 per month looks nice, the fact that an additional $6.49 monthly requirement is in place really does away with the value here. Spotify continues to reign supreme in this area when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck.

