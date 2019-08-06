Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 2 One-Camera Security System for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is the second-best we’ve seen all-time and the lowest price in over four months. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. Plus, Arlo just added HomeKit support into the mix, meaning you’ll be able to integrate the camera directly into your Siri-controlled smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $130, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

And should keeping the HomeKit aspect of the Arlo Pro 2 Camera be a must, consider the Logitech Circle 2. At $137, this camera sports an indoor and outdoor-ready design alongside a 1080p feed. Logitech will also be supporting Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video with the Circle 2 later this year.

Or for a more thorough way to surveil your home, be sure to check out our hands-on with Ubiquiti’s UniFi Protect camera system.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it in to a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries. Use 2-way audio or remotely sound a 100+ device siren while catching every moment with night vision and advanced motion detection. You’ll even get motion and sound-activated alerts and 7 days of free cloud video recordings. Arlo Pro 2 works with Amazon Alexa to make your smart home security even more simple and effective.

