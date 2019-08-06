Save $40 on G-Technology’s crush-resistant 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive at $130

B&H currently offers the G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD External USB-C Rugged Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also at Adorama. Normally selling for $170, that’s good for a 23% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen overall. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s Amor ATD drive can withstand up to 1,000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3 feet. That makes it a perfect inclusion in your mobile backpack and gives you peace of mind that any files you have will be safe and sound. You’ll also notably find USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140MBps transfer speeds. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If the rugged form-factor is a must, but you can live without 4TB of portable USB-C storage, then consider the 2TB drive at $100. You’re not getting the same GB per dollar value that you would from the discounted higher-capacity model, but its a notable way to ensure your data is protected.

G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive features:

The 4TB ArmorATD USB 3.1 Gen 1 External Hard Drive from G-Technology is a rugged, all-terrain drive that can take a beating. Built with triple-layer shock resistance, which is made up of a durable rubber bumper, an aluminum enclosure, and internal shock mounts, the ArmorATD can withstand up to 1000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3′ on a carpeted or concrete floor. It is also IP54-rated, which provides protection against rain, sand, and dust.

