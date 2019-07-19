With its legacy in high-quality storage options, G-Technology has developed another portable drive that is meant to withstand the elements when used outdoors as well as indoors. The ArmorATD features rain, dust and crush resistance up to 1,000-lbs. that should ensure data is safer in inclement environments. Check out the video below.

The Other Drives

G-Technology already has a few portable drives that are ready for life on the road, like its Mobile SSD, but those come at a much higher price for less data. The $85 G-Drive Mobile is the most affordable portable drive but doesn’t offer any extra protection. To bridge this gap, the ArmorATD offers three layers of shock-resistance while still remaining more affordable than its higher-end drives. I’ve been testing the 2TB capacity over the last few weeks.

ArmorATD prices start at $90 for the 1TB, $120 for the 2TB, and $170 for the 4TB.

In order to ensure compatibility with most computers, ArmorATD comes with a USB-C cable that also functions with USB-A via an included adapter. This means that the ArmorATD works with USB-C, USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 connections.

G-Technology ArmorATD: Video

Most days I use a Western Digital My Passport when I’m working remotely on my Laptop. With that drive, I almost always put it in a case before placing it in my bag to protect precious data. With the ArmorATD, though, the thought of needing added protection never even crossed my mind. The triple layer protection with internal shock mounts, aluminum enclosure and rubber bumper keep my mind at ease when on the go.

Ready for the drop

The hard exterior provides up to 1,000-lbs. of crush resistance for the ArmorATD, and shock resistance of up to “1.2-meters when dropped on a carpeted concrete floor,” according to their data sheet and disclosures. This isn’t as high of a rating as some of their other drives, mainly their mobile SSDs, but almost 4-feet of resistance should protect it if it’s knocked off a desk or dropped outside.

Another great feature is its out-of-the-box formatting for both Windows and Mac. Typically, hard drives like these are formatted to a specific file structure to work with specifically macOS or Windows 10 and won’t work with both. But the ArmorATD will work with both systems simultaneously because of its exFAT file format.

This is great for me because I work on both a MacBook Pro when remote and a Windows 10 PC when at home. So I can easily back up my footage via my MacBook Pro while on a shoot and then when I get home just plug the same drive into my Windows PC to ingest footage.

Speed test

G-Technology claims transfer speeds up to 140MB/s and I saw about 120MB/s read and a similar write when using the black magic disk testing application on my 2013 MacBook Pro through the USB 3.0 adapter.

If you want faster speed and even more protection, take a look at the G-DRIVE Mobile SSD. This drive touts speeds up to 560MB/s and 3-meter drop protection.

Overall, the G-Technology ArmorATD offers some impressive protection for not much more cost. If you’re going to be working in an area less than idea for external media, it might be a good to spring for the tank-like shell of the ArmorATD and have a little extra peace of mind. That’s what it gives me, at least.

