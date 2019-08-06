Journey for iOS is out now! After debuting its new Sky: Children of the Light game on iOS and Apple TV a couple months ago, celebrated indie developer Thatgamecompany has now quietly released its groundbreaking title Journey on Apple’s digital marketplace. Head below for more.

Journey originally debuted on PlayStation 3 back in 2012 and has since been ported to PS4, PC and now iOS. The game was praised by critics for its gorgeous visuals, serene atmosphere and unique approach to game design overall. It holds an impressive 92 on Metacritic and has won enough awards to garner a Guiness World Record for indie games. To put it bluntly, it is one of the best and most celebrated indie games of all-time for good reason.

Journey for iOS Available Now!

Journey for iOS, just like the console/PC version, is a game all about exploration and artistic expression. You don’t platform all over specifically designed stages and mow down bad guys, or even collect things really. It is a game about the journey, about relaxation and tranquility — even meditation for some. You could describe it as a narrative-driven, albeit incredibly minimal, 3D platformer with asynchronous and anonymous multiplayer. But that wouldn’t be doing it justice at all, play this thing anyway you can, mobile or otherwise.

Journey for iOS is now available on the App Store for $4.99. No word on an Android release just yet, but with Sky: Children of the Light expected to make an appearance on Google Play, it certainly isn’t out of the question. While it is possible, we don’t expect to see this one appear in our daily game roundups anytime soon.

It has been rebuilt from the ground up for mobile controls while still maintaining the same incredible visuals (by the looks of it). While it remains to be seen how well this thing actually plays on the small screen, its already floaty navigation and less demanding platforming tasks will likely work just fine with the limited mobile controls. And the company’s previous masterpiece, Flower, is already doing just fine on the App Store among mobile gamers.

Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.

