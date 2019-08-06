Nintendo Labo Kits let you fish, play piano, more: $30 (Reg. up to $70)

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit or Robot Kit for $29.74 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s up to $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. From remote-controlled cars to a fishing rod, Nintendo Labo makes cardboard more fun than anyone ever thought it could be. Each kit comes with folding instructions that are a part of the included games, allowing users to rotate and zoom in/out on the construction blueprints to make it about as effortless as can be. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.

Put today’s savings to work with JETech’s Protective Switch Case for $17. Not only will it provide protective barrier over your handheld console, it will also provide a more ergonomic grip to each Joy-Con controller.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit features:

The Variety Kit includes five different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano!

Bring each Toy-Con creation to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch™ console and Joy-Con™ controllers

