Ready to go on an adventure? TUMI has a new V4 Collection with an array of polycarbonate luggage and a set of stickers to make each piece unique. Prices in this collection start at $495 and range to $750, however each piece includes a hardshell that will last for years to come. The entire line was also designed to be lightweight and durable for whatever trip you have ahead. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the TUMI V4 Collection.

Compact 4 Wheeled Brief

Business professionals will love TUMI’s new Compact 4 Wheeled Briefcase, which makes traveling a breeze. This briefcase has a removable 15-inch MacBook padded case and a media divider that also comes out. Keep your essentials and documents safe while traveling with a TSA lock and it weighs just 6-lbs. You can also monogram this case and place the large added stickers to never lose your bag. This is the best priced luggage piece in the collection and it’s priced at $495.

International 4 Wheeled Carry-On

Carry-on bags are a must-have when traveling for me. The International 4 Wheeled Carry-On features a protective hardshell with a sleek design. I love that this entire collection is gender neutral and comes in a variety of color options. This carry-on has three different compartments for storage as well as a compression strap, in case you over pack. You can find this carry-on priced at $550.

Continental Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On

The above carry-on does not expand, which can be tricky if you’re packing for a long trip. The Continential Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-on would be a better choice, however it does jump in price point to $650. It features very similar components and four spinner wheels, that help to get you to your destination in no time. This style offers a dual compartment that’s separated by a zipper for organization too.

Expandable 4 Packing Case: Extended & Short Trip

Finally, TUMI released two packing cases for your trips that need a checked bag. For just a touch more than the Expandabe 4 Wheeled Carry-On, you can pick up the similar Packing Case for $695. This suitcase was designed to ensure a “effortless and flexible travel experience”, quotes TUMI. The packing case even includes a hanger detail that will help to keep suits or business attire from getting wrinkled. Best of all, it includes a TSA lock and spinner wheels, which are essential when long-haul traveling.

We saved the best for last, the Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case comes with all of the bells and whistles. This extra-large suitcase comes in an array of fun colors including the floral option. It also features multiple organizers and a spacious interior for all of your belongings. It weighs 11-lbs. and has a zipper expansion for overpacking.

Which one of the TUMI v4 collection luggage pieces are your favorite? Let me know in the collections below. Finally, be sure to check out Lululemon’s x Barry’s Bootcamp collection that offers pieces which are great to workout and travel in.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!