Lululemon just launched a new collection with Barry’s Bootcamp for an exclusive line for men and women. If you haven’t heard of Barry’s Bootcamp, it’s very popular workout classes that you can take and majority are in big cities. This collaboration is perfect because Barry’s is a high-intensity fitness class while Lululemon has the clothes that help you get the workout completed. The new line is called “Stronger As One” and features pieces for both men and women from duffel bags to apparel. Head below the jump to find our favorite pieces from the Lululemon x Barry’s Bootcamp collaboration.

“Honestly, if two brands could be soul sisters, Barry’s and Lululemon would be it,” says Corey Malanga Hartnack, Barry’s chief retail officer. “We are both celebrating 20 years and have each changed the fitness landscape along the way. We share so many of the same core values and philosophies, so it’s been natural and smooth from the beginning.”

Apparel for Men

The men’s collection from the Lululemon x Barry’s Bootcamp Line is very trendy, functional and eye catching. In case you didn’t know, Joggers are very stylish for men this season. The Stronger as One Jogger is a perfect option that will take you from the gym to your everyday occasions. It also features awesome fabric that’s sweat-wicking, with four-way stretch and abrasion resistant. These joggers include a zippered back pocket too for a key or card. However this Barry’s option is priced at $138 and the We Made Too Much Surge Joggers are very similar and priced at $79.

Another bottom option that’s a standout from this line is the Lululemon x Barry’s Bootcamp Smart As One Shorts. These hybrid shorts can be worn in and out of the water and feature a compression material under the shorts. The fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying, which is perfect for when your workouts warm up. It also features a modern hem and reflective touches that will help you to stay visible in low light. You can pick up the shorts for $98.

Apparel for Women

Tights are essential for women’s workouts and the 28-inch Leggings in the Lululemon x Barry’s Bootcamp line are super neat. These versatile tights are sweat-wicking and feature a high-rise that’s flattering. I love that this style comes in two versatile color options red or black and it has flattering features for a slimming effect. I personally own a few pair of Lululemon leggings and they’re very high quality. However, they do come with a steep price tag of $128, but will last you for years.

Also, be sure to pair the leggings with a Long-line Bra that gives you coverage, airflow, and support. I really like the high neckline and longer torso that helps to add not only support but a flattering fit. It also has cooling fabric to keep you cool when your workouts warm up. This sports bra will be a go-to for years to come and it’s priced at $68.

Accessories from Lululemon x Barry’s Bootcamp

Finally, pack up all of your new gear in the gender neutral Day Duffel. Designed for trips to the gym, this bag is spacious, functional and has loads of pockets for organization. This bag has two convenient shoulder straps and best of all, it’s water-repellant.

Which piece from Lululemon's collaboration with Barry's Bootcamp was your favorite?

