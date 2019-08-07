Best Buy clears out Apple Watch Series 3 cellular models with up to $175 off

With new Apple Watch models on the horizon, Best Buy is now clearing out inventory by taking up to $175 off various Series 3 models. This sale focuses primarily on cellular configurations, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen starting at $309 shipped. Of course, if you want need GPS-only, Amazon is taking the usual $80 off that we’ve seen pretty consistently. Today’s deals mark some of the best prices we’ve seen to date on various models, including the Nike-branded options.

Apple Watch Series 3 delivers built-in GPS tracking functionality, a swimproof design, and optical heart sensor for tracking your workouts. Opt for a cellular model and receive phone calls or text without your phone nearby.

Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

Stay connected in style with the 42mm GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 3, which comes with a silver anodized aluminum chassis and a white Sport band. Designed for users looking for the next generation of connectivity, Apple’s Watch moves your iPhone’s apps and functions to your wrist, so you can do more while leaving your phone in your pocket. This particular Series 3 Apple Watch also supports cellular connectivity. After setting it up with your carrier, you can use the Apple Watch without your phone at all.

