Sabrent’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub gets 45% discount down to an Amazon low at $4.50

Amazon offers the Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Individual LED Power Switches for $4.39 Prime shipped when code 360OFFUM43 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $8, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $1.50 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Featuring a four-port design, this USB 3.0 hub features on/off switches to individually control each input. It’s a great addition to your desk or travel setup thanks to a bus-powered form-factor that’s been designed for portability to boot. Over 12,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
As a comparison, most other USB 3.0 hubs sell for $8 or more at Amazon. For those in need of adding even more I/O to your Mac, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on the ORICO 36W 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub at $28 (Reg. $40).
Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:
- Instantly Add Four USB 3.0 Ports to Any Compatible Device
- LED Indicators Display Power Status for Each Port
- Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)
- Reverse Compatible USB 2.0 and USB 1.1
- Easy Setup: No Installation; Plug & Play and Hot Swappable
