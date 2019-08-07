Sabrent’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub gets 45% discount down to an Amazon low at $4.50

Amazon offers the Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Individual LED Power Switches for $4.39 Prime shipped when code 360OFFUM43 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $8, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $1.50 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Featuring a four-port design, this USB 3.0 hub features on/off switches to individually control each input. It’s a great addition to your desk or travel setup thanks to a bus-powered form-factor that’s been designed for portability to boot. Over 12,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

As a comparison, most other USB 3.0 hubs sell for $8 or more at Amazon. For those in need of adding even more I/O to your Mac, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on the ORICO 36W 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub at $28 (Reg. $40).

Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

Instantly Add Four USB 3.0 Ports to Any Compatible Device

LED Indicators Display Power Status for Each Port

Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)

Reverse Compatible USB 2.0 and USB 1.1

Easy Setup: No Installation; Plug & Play and Hot Swappable

