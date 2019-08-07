Apple created a huge market for dongles and hubs when it debuted MacBook Pros that went all-in on USB-C. While many of us have embraced it and moved on, there are quite a few still resistant to the thought of giving up some of their favorite ports. With the latest Sony VAIO, consumers have proof that it is possible to make light and portable laptops with less hardware compromises than what Apple’s current MacBooks have.

Sony VAIO SX12: An ultrabook with few compromises

Just a couple of days after reviewing AUKEY’s recently-released 7-in-1 USB-C hub, Sony’s latest VAIO laptop has made an official debut and it manages to cram a ton of ports in a small and portable laptop. Despite measuring about 15% thicker than Apple’s latest MacBook Air, it weighs less than 2 pounds, making it a close competitor to the recently discontinued 12-inch Apple MacBook.

It’s screen has similar dimensions too, measuring at 12.5-inches. Instead of wielding a high resolution display, Sony has opted for a FHD screen, a drawback that will certainly drive modern MacBook users nuts. Unsurprisingly it runs Windows, which is also likely to cause Apple fans to write off this device as a viable alternative.

Once past these grievances, there’s a whole lot to love about the new Sony VAIO SX12, especially when it comes to connectivity. Users will get USB-C, 2x USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and an SD card reader. This checks a whole lot of boxes for most and its unlikely you’ll find many asking for ports that aren’t included.

Sony promises fast charging via USB-C, with a bundled adapter that will take it from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes. The company estimates battery life to last 10 hours and 30 minutes, but it should go without saying that your milage may vary.

Pricing and availability

The new Sony VAIO SX12 sports a starting price of $1,199 and can be ordered direct from Sony. There was initially word that it would be only available in Japan initially, but I did not run into any issues when entering my US-based addressed for shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

As I type from a MacBook Air, I can only come up with a couple of reasons to not consider this as a replacement. First and foremost, I have several apps like Alfred that are simply not available on Windows. These save me loads of time and it would be extremely hard to give them up.

The only other major deterrent I can come with is the idea of downgrading to a FHD resolution. While some cannot see a difference, I certainly can and I’d hate to give it up. Outside of that, the new Sony VAIO pushes the envelope on what is possible in an ultra-slim and lightweight laptop.

