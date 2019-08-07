This 150Wh portable power station is a must for camping: $84.50 (Reg. $130)

SUAOKI Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $84.40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 24UG9U26 at checkout. This is down from its $129 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time, beating our previous mention by $0.09. The SUAOKI Portable Power Station is perfect for camping or tailgating, as it has 10 total outputs. You’ll find both a three-prong and two-prong AC outlet here, giving you the ability to charge a MacBook, iPad, or even power small household appliances while on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you only want to power your smartphone, this Solar Powered Qi-enabled Portable Battery is $30 shipped at Amazon. It sports a 10000mAh capacity, allowing you to get several recharges of your smartphone in before setting it in the sun again.

Want to recharge your Portable Power Station when off the grid? Check out our recent review of the Jackery SolarSaga 60W Panel. It’s great for giving your battery power with just the sun’s rays, making your unplugged adventure last even longer.

SUAOKI Portable Power Station features:

S270 portable power station is designed for outdoor activities’ power supply. Small size (2.9lbs, 7.3*4.3*4.7 inch) with big capacity (150Wh), which can fulfill your needs in weekend trip. 3 different output ports (1*Quick Charge 3.0+3*USB, 2*AC, 4*DC) can charge most of your devices, including laptop, phone, tablet, mini fan, mini cooler, drone, LED light, camera etc. Convenient 3 ways of recharging (solar panel, wall charger, car charger) can get juice back easily.

