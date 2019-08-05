If you’re going to be spending some time off-grid and plan on using a portable power station to keep some juiced up, a solar panel might be something else worth taking a look at. We’ve reviewed the Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station in the past, and today we’re taking a look at the SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel from Jackery – the perfect companion for the Explorer 240 or the Amazon Choice for a portable power station, the Explorer 160. Check out the video below and jump to the very bottom for a special exclusive deal.

Out of the box

Priced at $160, the SolarSaga 60W Panel is a lightweight and compact 60W way to get some more juice when not near a power source. The three panels easily unsnap and fold out in seconds, and the simple zippered pocket on the back holds the single cable for charging. Just attach the cable to the panel’s connector and plug it into an Explorer 240.

Connections

The SolarSaga 60W is meant as an accessory for a power station – and not much more than that. Both the Explorer 50W panel and SolarSaga 100W panel from Jackery have additional ports for charging other devices. But the only output from the 60W panel is to a cable for power stations. The included cable fits the Explorer 160 and 240 and Honda 200 and 290.

SolarSaga 60W Panel: Video

Portability

This focus on just charging the portable power stations makes it small and compact. It’s lightweight design with three folding panels lends itself well to traveling. Weighing in at just 3.3-lbs. and measuring 17.5 x 12 x 2-inches, it’s easy to pack along if you’re already taking a power station.

In Use

Testing it on a sunny day in northern Indiana at around 3:00, folding it straight out provided about 25W of power to the Jackery 240. But when lined up more directly towards the sun, input on the Explorer 240 went up to 30W. That was the highest number I saw in my testing.

Charging via solar takes a bit longer than a normal outlet. Jackery claims 8 to 10 hours of full sunlight to get the Explorer 240 back up to 100%, and about 5 hours on the Explorer 160.

I haven’t had a whole lot of time to test out its durability, but everything feels and looks well-built from what I can tell. And with 4.9 stars on Amazon, it seems like most buyers are having a pleasant experience. One thing to keep in mind – Jackery notes that the SolarSaga 60W panel is not waterproof. So be sure to pack it up if it starts to rain.

Overall, if you’re planning extended time away from power but have a portable power station, the SolarSaga is a great way to extend the electronic life of your devices. It doesn’t have all of the same features as some of other panels, like Rockpals, but it is incredibly small and light weight.

