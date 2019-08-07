Try out Google WiFi with TP-Link’s 802.11ac OnHub Router at $55 (32% off), more

Newegg offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 Google WiFi Router in blue for $54.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80 at Amazon, that’s good for a 32% discount, beats the all-time low there by $15 and is the best we’ve seen on this version. For comparison, today’s offer matches the all-time low on any style of this router. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home alongside two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with the Google WiFi ecosystem, giving you many of the same features as the brand’s Wi-Fi system without the more premium price tag. So whether you’re looking to expand a mesh network or try out the system, this is a notable option. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. More below.
Over at Newegg Flash, we also spotted NETGEAR’s 48-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro Switch for $279.99 shipped with code NEFPCB55. Normally selling for $350 at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount and beats the all-time low there by $20. This 48-port switch features higher-end functionality like the ability to set up Advanced VLANs, IGMP, Link Aggregation and more. It also rock four SFP fiber uplink connections. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 115 customers.
Also on sale today is the NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (RS400) for $258.28 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $42 discount and is the best we’ve seen on. NETGEAR’s router. It provides up to ,square feet of 802.11ac coverage and sports a maximum 2300Mbps network throughout. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Should you live in a larger home, a nice addition to the OnHub Router is TP-Link’s best-selling $17 N300 Range Extender. It allows you to extend the Google WiFi-enabled router’s connection to a second story and beyond. Alternatively for home automation-heavy setups, grab, TP-Link’s Five-Port Gigabit Switch for $16, which will make it easy to wire up all of those smart home hub.
Plus you can save $100 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X4 Modem + Router Combo at $250, more from $9.
TP-Link OnHub Wi-Fi Router features:
- The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down
- Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance
- 13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home
- Prioritizes your favorite device to send more bandwidth where it matters most
