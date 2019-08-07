We recently covered the best new cologne for men this season. So today we are rounding up the best perfume for women to wear back to school and throughout the upcoming months. Fall head over heels with a new scents from Tom Ford, GUCCI, Ralph Lauren, Este Lauder and more. Head below the jump to find our top picks in new women’s perfume.

Tom Ford Metallique Perfume

Tom Ford is back with a new perfume for women as well. The Tom Ford Mètallique Fragrance is a sweet sandlewood and vanilla scent that’s wonderful for fall. It also comes in a really fun metallic bottle that will standout on the shelf. This perfume was designed to make a first impression and has a unique scent. You can purchase it and try it for yourself for a price of $150 for a medium bottle or $190 for a large container.

GUCCI Mèmoire d’une Odeur Perfume

Another top brand that features a new perfume for this season is GUCCI. This perfume is called “Memoire d’une Odeur” and it’s a warm scent with top notes of roman chamomile, coral jasmine, and vanilla. I personally love GUCCI scents and this perfume also includes a beautiful bottle that would look gorgeous on your vanity. It’s available in three size options that start at prices from just $34.

Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance Perfume

Ralph Lauren is known for its women’s perfume “Romance” and this season they have a new scent called “Beyond Romance” I personally am so excited for this perfume because I have worn this signature scent for years. It is another warm scent, however it has notes of floral with raspberry coulis, rose centifolia and black vanilla. It includes a beautiful matte pink bottle and prices start at $56.

Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle Perfume

Looking for a new fragrance? Estee Lauder has a new scent called “Beautiful Belle” and it comes in a luxurious bottle. This scent is also unique with notes of rose, vanilla as well as luminous amber and orange blossom honey. If you purchase this perfume from Nordstrom you will receive free delivery and a gift with purchase including deluxe samples of Perfectionist Pro Instant Resurfacing Peel, Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix, Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Creme and Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Mascara. Be sure to pick up this perfume that’s priced at $75 and goes up to $125.

Capri Blue Volcano Perfume

Finally, if you are a fan of the Capri Blue Candles, you will love the new Volcano Perfume Scent. It smells identical to the popular candles (found at Anthropologie) and is priced at just $18. In case you haven’t smelt the candle, this scent is very fresh and has notes of citrus.

Which new women’s perfume are you most excited for this season? Let me know in the comments below.

