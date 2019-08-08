Amazon offers up to 30% off Autel Pro Automotive Scanners, deals from $25.50

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Motorzone (100% positive in the last 12 months) Amazon is offering up to 30% off Autel Professional Automotive Diagnostic Scanners starting from $25.59. Shipping is free across the board and we are seeing solid 4+ star reviews on just about everything in the sale. The Autel MaxiLink ML619 CAN Scanner/Code Reader Tool is $85. That’s down from the usual $115, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Compatible with most vehicles from 1996 or newer, it allows you to view freeze frame data, a live PCM stream, sensor data and much more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Autel sale right here. You’ll find several different options starting from $25.50 or so. Speaking of deals for your vehicle, you can add a dash camera to your car for just $25 Prime shipped (50% off) while this $30 portable jump starter can prevent you from getting stranded at 40% off. And you might as well go check out our video review for the Hot Wheels id while you’re at it.
Autel MaxiLink ML619 Scanner/Code Reader Tool:
- EASY ABS/SRS DIAGNOSIS: The obd2 scanner diagnoses ABS/ SRS system codes on most 1996 and newer major vehicle models. Turns off Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL) and ABS/SRS warning lights, clears codes and resets monitors
- EXTENSIVE VEHICLE COVERAGE: The scan tool works on most 1996 and newer vehicles (OBDII & CAN) including GM, Ford, Chrysler, Volvo, VW, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Honda, Nissan,Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Renault, Land rover, Jaguar
