LEGO’s Star Wars Clone Scout Walker set drops to new low at $19, more from $12

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars Clone Scout Walker 20th Anniversary Edition Set for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Walmart. Normally selling for $30, today’s price drop marks a new all-time low and beats our previous Prime Day mention by $1. This 250-piece set assembles am AT-RT Walker that battles against a Dwarf Spider Droid. You’ll get a Clone Trooper minifigure, as well as a Wookie and Battle Droid. It also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars theme by including a limited edition Darth Vader figure inspired by the Sith Lord’s original brick-built release. Head below for additional LEGO deals.

Happen to be a fan of the hit ’90s sitcom Friends? Well Ross and Rachel are finally making their LEGO debut in a brand new 1,000-piece Central Perk set.

More notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Star Wars Clone Scout Walker features:

Celebrate an iconic collaboration with this LEGO Star Wars 75261 Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition! This action-packed set celebrates 20 years of LEGO Star Wars building toys, including an updated version of the 7250 Clone Scout Walker from 2005 with posable legs, turning turret, space for the Kashyyyk Trooper minifigure on top and a stud shooter.

