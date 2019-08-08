Ozark’s Hazel Creek Cabin Tent sleeps 12 with ease, now $249 ($100 off)

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek Cabin Tent for $249 shipped. That’s as much as $100 off the going rate, at least $70 below the Amazon third-party sellers and the lowest total we can find. If you plan taking a whole gang of people camping, you might want to consider the Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent. The all-steel cabin, features LED lighting, closet space, hanging corner organizers, tablet pockets, a pair of removable room dividers and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t plan on taking the entire neighborhood and the dogs camping in one tent, Coleman’s 6-Person Dark Room Sundome Tent for $90 will likely do the trick. Or just go with a basic Sundome from $45 shipped. Oh and, you might want to think about a portable power station, this one is on sale for $84.50 (Reg. $130).

Ozark Trail Hazel Creek Cabin Tent

Traditional all steel cabin design with single gable entrance Two strings of LED lights hang conveniently inside tent (batteries not included)

Includes two 2’ deep closets with large mesh hanging organizer and gear hanger with four carabiners

Two hanging corner organizers, two integrated mesh pockets, and a tablet pocket offer plenty of storage options Two removable room dividers create separate living spaces for larger groups

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!