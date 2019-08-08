Pad & Quill office accessories up to 35% off

A selection of Pad & Quill office accessories are now listed at 25% off. That includes leather messenger bags, cord folios, iPhone cases, notebooks, desk accessories and much more. But you can also use code LUXURY10 to knock an additional 10% off the already marked down items in the sale. You’ll also receive free shipping on just about everything sitewide. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill Office Accessories Sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong at up to 35% off on Pad & Quill office accessories, the TechFolio Classic Cord Organizer drops to just $68.81 shipped after the above promo code is applied. Regularly $90, today’s deal is roughly 25% off the going rate and a perfect opportunity to finally get all your gear organized. Alongside the full-grain American leather build, it features 3 dedicated cord pockets, an Apple Pencil slot, more than enough room for your charger, SD cards, keys and more. It also sports canvas lining, marine-grade stitching and a secured rivet closure. As usual you’ll find a discreet signature by the craftsman that made your folio and 25 year warranty on the leather.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill office accessories sale right here. There are no direct details available on how long this particular promotion will last so jump in now before Pad & Quill shuts the whole thing down or the selection begins to dwindle.

Outside of the Pad & Quill office accessories, you can use code LUXURY10 to get an additional 10% off anything on the site. A great place to use the code is on the already marked down Mr. PQ deals. You’ll even find some markdowns in the New Arrivals section and right here.

TechFolio Classic Cord Organizer:

Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more. The large zipper compartment fits either a Macbook charging cord or a hard drive, along with other small tech-related detritus one tends to accumulate while traveling. On top of that pocket, we have two slots, for an SD card and/or a house key.

