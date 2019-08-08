Bolster your cord-cutting kit with the HDHomeRun EXTEND Tuner at $130 (Save $50)

B&H is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner for $129.99 shipped. Also at Newegg, as well as Electronics Expo via Amazon. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, comes within $4 of our previous mention and matches the second best we’ve seen this year. Perfect for cord-cutters, the EXTEND tuner allows you to watch or record two channels at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and so much more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,020 shoppers. More details below.

Pairing HDHomeRun’s tuner with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna is a notable option at $20. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that.

Need even more range? Right now you can save 20% on Monoprice’s Active 60-Mile HDTV Antenna at $17.50. For additional tips on improving your cord-cutting setup? Check out our getting started guide.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND features:

Use this SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver to save on cable television fees. Its dual digital tuners let you stream free broadcast and unencrypted cable channels through your home network on two devices at once with resolutions up to 1080p. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver works with both iOS and Android devices for versatile viewing.

