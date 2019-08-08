Victoria Beckham is known for her high-end fashion and she recently dropped a second collaboration with Reebok. We covered her first line with Reebok at the beginning of this year and it was absolutely fabulous. Now, seven months later, the designer and former Spice Girl, has a new line for us to drool over. The new launch offers everything from shoes, hats, pullovers and much more. Plus, everything is unisex and perfect for the cooler weather coming in the next few months. Head below the jump to find even more information about this collaboration.

“I designed each piece to make the wearer feel confident in their style without compromising on high-performance features,” Victoria Beckham said. “Working out makes me feel strong and empowered and that ethos is reflected throughout the collection.”

Workout Ready Apparel

One trend that’s very popular in workout wear is cropped apparel and the Victoria Beckham x Reebok line has a lot of it. A standout is the Cropped Sweatshirt, however it comes with a very high price tag of $250. It’s made of luxe french terry cotton and comes in three color option. It also features a large Victoria Beckham logo on the back. However, that’s really pricey for a sweatshirt, and I found a very similar option on Amazon for just $25. Better yet, it comes in similar color options too.

Another fun piece of apparel from this collection is the VB Classic Tights. These leggings include a flattering fit with a high waist and soft material. It also has a zippered hidden key pouch on the back interior. The leggings are priced at $130 and I’ve also found a similar pair at Amazon for $44.

Kicking Shoes

Casual sneakers are very trendy for this fall and the Victoria Beckham x Reebok option is a must-have. The Reebok VB Bolton Sock Low Sneakers have a vintage appearance and are lightweight for comfort. They also have suede detailing, for a fun look and a thick foam cushioning for support. This style would be a perfect option for anyone heading back to school or for everyday wear. It’s available in two color options and ranges from size 4 to 11.5 and are priced at $250.

Unique Accessories

Finally, with back to school upon us, it’s time to start thinking about what backpack your children or yourself are going to be taking. The Reebok VB Fashion Backpack is a great choice, however it comes with a steep price tag of $250. This style has cushioned shoulder straps, can easily fit your MacBook and has a drawstring as well as buckle closure to protect your essentials. Although, if you’re looking for an alternate option, be sure to check out our guide to the best backpacks for back to school under $50.

Which piece from the Victoria Beckham Reebok collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

