Back to school is on the horizon and it’s time to start thinking about what backpack your kiddos will be taking. However, some backpacks for back to school can be pricey. We are taking the hard work of searching off your hards and curated a list of our top picks that are under $50. Head below the jump to find our top picks from top brands too.

L.L. Bean Backpacks

L.L. Bean is known for its high quality apparel and accessories. However, when it comes to their backpacks, they are top notch. One of our favorites is the L.L.Bean Deluxe Book Pack that’s priced right under $50. This backpack is gender neutral and and has three storage areas for books, utensils and everything in between. It also has cushioned shoulder straps, which will help to lessen the pressure off their shoulders. Best of all, it can even fit your 15-inch MacBook. However, they also have a slightly smaller version that’s priced at $37.

Jansport Backpacks

A popular backpack brand that has been around for years is Jansport. This year they have come out with an array of beautiful and fun prints for back to school. A standout is the Big Stundent Backpack that’s priced at $48. They recently upgraded the Big Student backpack with a dedicated 15-inch MacBook slot that’s padded for protection. It also has two large main compartments and a mesh water bottle pocket. With over 1,200 reviews, this backpack is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Herschel Supply Backpacks

Another popular backpack brand worth considering is Herschel and it can sometimes be hard to find them under $50. However, Amazon has the Herschel Heritage Backpack in the color Grey, which is gender neutral, for $45. This backpack only features one large compartment however, it still has a 15-inch MacBook sleeve inside. It also features a small front pocket for storage of small essentials such as headphones, school Id’s and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 700 reviews.

Under Armour Backpacks

When heading back to school an Under Armour backpack is a cool and sporty option. The UA Hustle 3.0 Backpack is a classic. It’s functional with loads of storage options and currently on sale for $39. This style is gender neutral and is water-repellant in case you get stuck outside waiting for the bus. It has three large compartments and a soft-lined MacBook sleeve.

Target Backpacks

Back to school backpacks that are truly affordable are Target options and they have an abundance of styles. They have great kids backpacks including Spiderman, L.O.L. and more. The SWISSGEAR 18-Inch City Backpack in Black is a great option for college kids. It has an up to 18-inch laptop compartment and is gender neutral. It has large cushioned shoulder straps, which is great for long hauls and even an expander strap for large loads. Finally, you can tote your water bottle in its side pocket with mesh material.

Which backpack was your favorite for back to school? Let us know in the comments below. Also, just in time for back to school Amazon has new Personal Shopper subscription services to help get your wardrobe ready.

