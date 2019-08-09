Save $400 on the ASUS ProArt 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 Monitor, more from $150

- Aug. 9th 2019 2:53 pm ET

0

B&H currently offers the ASUS ProArt PA32UC 32-inch 16:9 Wide Gamut Thunderbolt 3 Monitor for $1,599 shipped. Typically selling for nearly $2,000 at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and matches the all-time low. Living up to the premium branding and pricing, the ASUS ProArt Monitor comes packed with high-end features aimed at photographers. The 32-inch 2160p panel packs HDR10 as well as 99.5% coverage of the Adobe RGB gamut. Headlining its plethora of ports you’ll find dual Thunderbolt 3 alongside DisplayPort, four HDMI and USB-C inputs. Having launched back in March, reviews are still rolling in. Fear not, as ASUS monitors are highly-rated overall. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that ViewSonic’s 34-inch Curved HDR10 USB-C Monitor is still on sale for an all-time low of $700 (21% off).

Other notable monitor deals:

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

ASUS ProArt 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 Monitor features:

The ProArt PA32UC 32″ 16:9 Wide Gamut IPS Monitor from ASUS has an anti-glare panel featuring a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also features In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors and HDR10, a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, an ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio of 100,000,000: 1, 1000 cd/m2 brightness, 138 pixels per inch, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
B&H Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go