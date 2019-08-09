Save $400 on the ASUS ProArt 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 Monitor, more from $150

B&H currently offers the ASUS ProArt PA32UC 32-inch 16:9 Wide Gamut Thunderbolt 3 Monitor for $1,599 shipped. Typically selling for nearly $2,000 at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and matches the all-time low. Living up to the premium branding and pricing, the ASUS ProArt Monitor comes packed with high-end features aimed at photographers. The 32-inch 2160p panel packs HDR10 as well as 99.5% coverage of the Adobe RGB gamut. Headlining its plethora of ports you’ll find dual Thunderbolt 3 alongside DisplayPort, four HDMI and USB-C inputs. Having launched back in March, reviews are still rolling in. Fear not, as ASUS monitors are highly-rated overall. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that ViewSonic’s 34-inch Curved HDR10 USB-C Monitor is still on sale for an all-time low of $700 (21% off).

Other notable monitor deals:

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

ASUS ProArt 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 Monitor features:

The ProArt PA32UC 32″ 16:9 Wide Gamut IPS Monitor from ASUS has an anti-glare panel featuring a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also features In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors and HDR10, a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, an ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio of 100,000,000: 1, 1000 cd/m2 brightness, 138 pixels per inch, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position.

