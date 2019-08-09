Ready to go to the movies this fall? If so, this year a ton of books that are getting released into movies. That’s why today, we are rounding up the best books to pick up before they hit the big screen including love, action, thrillers and more. Head below the jump to find out more.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple

Hitting the big screen August 16th, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple that’s a must-see. This movie and book is about when a mother goes missing and her 15-year-old daughter Bee goes on a journey to find her. On her way she discover the secrets of Bernadette’s past. This movie will be heart-warming, funny and the book features over 6,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.3/5 star rating.

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

Another book that’s turning into a highly anticipated movie is “The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt”. Playing in this movie is Nicole Kidman as well as Luke Wilson, which are two popular actors. The story starts out after a boy’s mother is killed during a bombing, that he survived. The 14-year old boy is then given a home by a wealthy Upper East Side family. The author quotes, “this is an old-fashioned story of loss and obsession, survival and self-invention, and the ruthless machinations of fate.” Be sure to go see this movie once it hits theaters September 13th.

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

This fall is full of thrillers that are turning into movies. One of the books is called “The Women in the Window” by A.J. Finn that will debut in theaters October 4th. This book turned into a movie is about a women who looks out her window and stares at her neighbors in her New York home. When one day she gets new neighbors, which look to be a seemingly perfect family. Then one evening she see’s something she shouldn’t. This book and movie will have you clingy to your chair and is full of twists and turns.

The Good Liar by Nicholas Searle

Get ready for November 15th, for “The Good Liar” by Nicholas Searle to hit the movie screen. This story is about a conman who meets a wealthy widow, who may not exactly portray as she seems. In his eyes, he sees an opportunity to pull off his final con. This is another thriller that will keep you on your toes and you will have plenty of time to pick up the novel before it releases to theaters.

The Rhythm Section by Mark Burnell

Finally, if you’re a fan of Blake Lively or Jude Law, you will be excited for the new movie coming out called “the Rhythm Section” by Mark Burnell. This book takes place when a women is flying with her family and the plane crash kills her family. She is then on a mission of revenge against the people responsible for the tragedy. This action hit film is also produced from the makers of the James Bond film series.

Which book that’s turning into a movie are you most anticipating? Let me know in the comments below. Also be sure to check out our August Reading List with an array of new novels to pick up for fall.

