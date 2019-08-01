A new month is upon us and August has some great new book releases. Get your book bags ready for commutes with new reads including thrillers, romance, history and more. Head below the jump to find our favorite new releases for August. Plus, be sure to check out our July Reading List for even more options.

Someone We Know by Shari Lapena

My personal favorite books to read are thrillers because of how fast paced they are. I love flipping through the pages trying to find out what happened. In the new novel Someone We Know by Shari Lapena it takes place in a small suberb of New York. A teenager has recently been sneaking into homes and hacking into computers finding all of their secrets. Also, when a woman down the street is found murdered, the tension reaches the breaking point. Is it the teen or is it someone that he uncovered secrets from. This book sounds like such a page turner and it’s currently at Barnes and Noble from $14. This book is also a Barnes and Noble bestseller, already!

The Inn by James Patterson

Releasing August 5th, the Inn by James Paterson is another thriller and best seller from Barnes and Noble. This book takes place in Boston where an inn stands alone on the coastline. There is a new local gang of bad guys in town that have been messing with the inn. Residents at the inn must defend themselves with help of a lone officer. This book sounds like another suspenseful option and a great option for the beach.

The Art of Racing in the Rain Tie-in by Garth Stein

I also love a heartfelt novel and “The Art of Racing in the Rain Tie” by New York times best selling author Garth Stein. This novel is also now a major motion picture and it describes a dogs point of view of the world. This book is supposed to be heart wrenching, funny and up-lifting. With over 8,000 reviews, this book is rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Me by Elton John

Are you a fan of Elton John? Me by Elton John is an autobiography detailing the life of the artist himself. Showcasing his childhood and his claim to fame. It talks about how he got clean for alcohol and drugs as well as finding love. You can find this book at Barnes and Noble available for pre-order today.

Which book on this list are you most anticipating for August? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!