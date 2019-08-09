Score the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System at just $99 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249)

The Bose official eBay storefront offers its Solo 5 TV Sound System in certified-refurbished condition for $99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $249, it’s more recently been on sale for $199 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s price drop matches the best we’ve seen overall. The Bose Solo 5 brings high-end sound to your home theater in a sleek, compact form-factor that’s ideal for setups with limited space. If you’re still relying on your TV’s built-in speakers, upgrading to this Bose soundbar will make all the difference. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a standard AUX input, as well as optical and digital coaxial. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Ships with a one-year warranty from Bose. Head below for more.

Today’s discount from Bose is hard to beat, given that you’re getting a high-end audio package at a pretty affordable price. Though if you are looking to pocket some more cash, TaoTronics’ highly-rated Bluetooth Sound Bar will only set you back $69 when clipping the on-page coupon.

And don’t forget that you can currently save 35% on VIZIO’s Bluetooth 2.0-Ch. Home Theater Sound Stand at $77, more.

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System features:

Experience pristine audio when watching programming with the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar. The dialogue mode lets you hear each spoken word with clarity without having to adjust the volume. Place the sleek Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar anywhere in the home, and connect wirelessly with Bluetooth for audio listening.

