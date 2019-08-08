Save 35% on VIZIO’s Bluetooth 2.0-Ch. Home Theater Sound Stand at $77, more

Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO Bluetooth 2.0-Channel Sound Stand (SS2520-C6) for $76.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150 from VIZIO, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $120. That’s good for an 35% discount, is $7 above our previous mention and the second best we’ve tracked. Standout inclusions here are Dolby Digital audio, DTS TruSurround and TruVolume. All three of those features are said to add up to class audio performance that delivers “up to 95 dB of room-filling audio.” Those with more compact home theater setups will find this to be a compelling option for its size. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 105 customers. More below.

We also spotted the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 shipped at Amazon, as well as Best Buy. Normally selling for $180, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low accordingly. This 2.1-channel sound bar is said to be specially tuned to deliver distortion-free sound at any volume and thanks to an added subwoofer, can dish out extra bass. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating from 120 customers.

Today’s main discount is about as good as it gets for this caliber of soundbar. Comparable models at Amazon from VIZIO sell for at least $30 more. A perfect use of your savings from either sale is on this highly-rated universal sounder mount for $12 at Amazon.

VIZIO Bluetooth 2.0 Sound Stand features:

Introducing the new VIZIO 25” 2.0 Sound Stand with a sleek frame – a great fit for TVs up to 55″ class. The incredible audio performance makes the Sound Stand one to deliver—even in tight spaces where a sound bar simply cannot fit.The 2.0 Sound Stand features powerful speakers, delivering crystal-clear audio quality. This brings an enticing home theater experience to the comforts of your home.

