Save $129 when you bundle Google Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell at $229

Home Depot is currently offering the Google Nest Hub bundled with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $229 shipped when both are added to your cart. Normally you’d pay $358 when picking up the Nest Hub and Video Doorbell separately, with today’s offer saving you $129. It’s also one of the best values we’ve tracked to date, and is only $16 more than picking up both at their respective all-time lows. This bundle is a perfect way to kickstart your Assistant-powered smart home. Nest Hub brings Google’s voice assistant to a seven-inch screen, which makes it perfect for pulling up video from the video doorbell. You’ll also be able to enjoy intelligent motion and person alerts, as well as easily keep an eye on package devices with the Hello Doorbell. Both of the Nest smart home accessories carry 4.6+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers.

Those who prefer to summon Amazon’s voice assistant will definitely want to consider picking up the Echo Show 5 at $90 instead of the Nest Hub. Pair it with the best-selling $100 Ring Video Doorbell for $190 and save neatly $40 compared to going the Google Assistant route.

Google Nest Hub bundle features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Nest Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication.

