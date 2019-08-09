Ambient lighting arrives for $166 with LIFX’s Tile HomeKit Starter Kit (36% off)

Amazon currently offers the LIFX Tile Modular HomeKit Lighting Starter Set for $166.23 shipped. While it normally sells for $250, right now it’s discounted to $203 at Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you 36%, is $24 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. LIFX’s Tile brings five multicolor lighting panels to your smart home setup. They can be reconfigured into various patterns and feature unique lighting designs to add a pop of ambiance to your space. Plus with HomeKit support you can call upon Siri to help set the mood. Reviews are a bit mixed at Amazon, though Best Buy shoppers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. For an in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable alternative is the Eve Flare HomeKit Lamp at $100. This portable LED multicolor light is a nice way to bring the ambient lighting with you outside this summer. It features a water-resistant design as well and up to six hours of battery life. Learn more in our review.

For additional ways to bring home some color voice-enabled lighting, Siri, Alexa and Assistant can control LIFX’s BR30 Color Bulb at $40 (20% off).

LIFX Tile Starter Kit features:

Make your space a luminous work of art with this LIFX lighting kit. Its five LED tiles are dimmable, have a range of 16 million colors and can be controlled individually or as a group for creative flexibility. Use the included command strips to position the pieces of this 34W LIFX lighting kit together or separately.

