Siri, Alexa and Assistant can control LIFX’s BR30 Color Bulb at $40 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the LIFX BR30 Multicolor HomeKit Wi-Fi Light Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Also at Walmart, as well as for $3 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $50, that saves you 20% and marks the best price we’ve seen since January. For comparison, today’s offer is $1 more than the Amazon all-time low. Right out of the box, LIFX’s BR30 light bulb can be controlled with Siri, Alexa or Assistant, as well as your smartphone and more. Featuring a standalone design, you wont’t need a hub or additional hardware to take advantage of scheduling and other functionality. The BR30 design makes them ideal for overhead lighting and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Those who can live without the multicolor lighting will want to consider the LIFX Mini White Dimmable Bulb at $23 instead. It also ditches the BR30 design, though this is still a notable option for jumping into smart home tech; especially if HomeKit is a must.

LIFX BR30 Multicolor HomeKit Wi-Fi Light Bulb features:

Upgrade your home with smart, efficient lighting by using this LIFX LED lightbulb. Each light is engineered to make getting started simple, with all of the technology built into each light, leaving you to seamlessly connect major smart home platforms and devices. This LIFX LED lightbulb is as bright as a 75W incandescent bulb but has greater energy efficiency thanks to its 11W draw.

