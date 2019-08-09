Back in January, Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR was an uncertain product. The company launched an Indiegogo campaign which narrowly beat its goal, sliding past by a mere 4%. While the campaign wasn’t a runaway success, the Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR has officially made it and is readily available to the masses.

Panasonic’s new floor lamp joins the fairly expansive HomeHawk lineup which covers both indoor and outdoor camera solutions. It is easily distinguishable from its competitors thanks to a hybrid design that discreetly wields a built-in camera.

Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR: A discreet home security solution

We can all agree that there are a plethora of security camera solutions out there. There are high-end and incredibly inexpensive models, but Panasonic takes an entirely different approach with a lamp that wears two hats thanks to the integration of a camera.

This camera uses a 140-degree wide-angle lens and capture full HD quality footage. As is the case with most home security cameras, Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR also has a microphone and speaker for two-way communication. It also happens to support Alexa and Google Assistant, which is good, but unremarkable as even the most basic options tend to check this box.

Likely one of most impressive features of Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR is its ability to pre-record two seconds of footage prior to detecting motion. A feat that is likely possible since it is always plugged into power. A backup battery slot accepts 8 AAs and is able to keep you up and running during power outages.

Pansonic’s decision to store data on a microSD card slot instead of in the cloud should help ease customer’s minds about any questionable handling of personal data. Support for geofencing should allow users to set up automatic recording via the iOS or Android app.

When it comes to the actual lamp, it is actually quite functional with a height adjustable base that can stand at two, four, or six feet tall. Motion activation effortlessly lights up a room when needed and Panasonic touts that its ‘simple design and modest appearance’ is ready to ‘blend well with any existing décor’.

Pricing and availability

Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR is available at Amazon in two colors, Black Satin and Fabric Grey. Priced at for $249.95 and $279.95, respectively, folks who prefer a lighter colorway will need to fork over an additional 10%.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there is no question that there is a creepiness-factor with HomeHawk FLOOR, I can’t help but be a fan of Panasonic’s decision to combine two devices into one. Pricing is certainly on the high-end, but the entire HomeHawk lineup always has been.

With eight Blink XT cameras currently outside of my home, I’m no stranger to home security, but have yet to dabble with indoor recording solutions. If I were to take the dive, the ability to light up a space and record footage locally puts Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR at or near the top of my list.

